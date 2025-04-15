Saudi content company brings readers webtoons in Arabic
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 19:42
Manga Arabia, a leading Saudi content company, has begun offering Korean webtoons in Arabic for the first time, introducing the digital comic format to readers across the Middle East.
The company launched the Arabic service on Tuesday through its Manga Arabia Youth App, making the translated webtoons available to young readers across the region.
Manga Arabia partnered with Korean content producers Kidari Studio and V-Bros under official licensing agreements to carry out the project.
As a subsidiary of the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), Manga Arabia expects the format’s vertical scrolling, bold visuals and strong storytelling to resonate with younger Arab audiences.
Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO and editor-in-chief of Manga Arabia, said the company aims to provide Arabic readers with access to compelling digital stories that are both creatively rich and emotionally meaningful.
He noted that Korean webtoons offer a unique blend of visual innovation and literary quality and said they could play a key role in deepening cultural ties between East Asia and the Middle East.
The company currently distributes comics for children and teens through both digital platforms and print magazines. Its mobile app has roughly 12 million users in 195 countries, while its monthly print magazine circulates over 250,000 copies at over 220 locations in the region.
With the webtoon rollout, Manga Arabia plans to accelerate its global expansion.
The company recently established a subsidiary Manga International in Tokyo and has started building partnerships with local creators and studios in Japan.
Since its launch, Manga Arabia has published 68 original creative works and collaborated with over 170 emerging Arab writers and illustrators to help grow the region’s creative industry.
The company hopes to expand its cultural outreach and strengthen storytelling links between Korea and the Middle East by bringing Korean webtoons to Arabic-speaking audiences.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
