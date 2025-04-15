'When Life Gives You Tangerines' star Park Bo-gum to lead new gov't hanbok campaign
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:11
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Actor Park Bo-gum will promote Korea's traditional clothing, hanbok, as the first male actor to be chosen as an ambassador for the government's new promotional program regarding the attire.
Park will promote the beauty of hanbok as the ambassador of the 2025 Hanbok Wave program, co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft & Design Foundation, with hanbok outfits designed by four local designers.
Now into its sixth year, the annual Hanbok Wave project chooses one prominent Hallyu, or Korean Wave, figure to spread the graceful value of hanbok throughout the world.
Park is the first male actor to be chosen. Figure skating legend Yuna Kim was designated in 2022, followed by actor Suzy in 2024 and Kim Tae-ri last year.
Park flaunted his perfect hanbok fit in the 2016 KBS period drama series "Love in the Moonlight" and recently saw global acclaim as the lead actor in Netflix original series "When Life Gives You Tangerines."
Park's designation comes as a result of the Hanbok Wave aiming to also expand male hanbok designs, not just female designs, according to the ministry.
Submissions for designs started on Tuesday and will last until May 9. The designs will be evaluated on creativity, professionalism, feasibility and anticipated outcome. The chosen design will be promoted in major tourist spots around the world including Seoul, New York, Paris and Milan.
"We hope to spread the traditional beauty and modern sense of hanbok with Hallyu artists," said a Culture Ministry official. "We hope that it becomes charming content for everyone around the world."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)