A trial that must clarify the truth behind martial law (KOR)

The first court hearing for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, indicted on charges of leading a rebellion, opened Monday at the Seoul Central District Court. While the Constitutional Court already found Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration unconstitutional, it is now up to the judiciary to determine whether his actions constituted a violent insurrection against the constitutional order.Prosecutors allege that Yoon attempted to use military force to suppress democratic institutions. According to the indictment, Yoon mobilized troops to occupy the National Assembly, the National Election Commission and the Democratic Party headquarters, with the intention of undermining the constitutional system.Yoon denied all charges. “It is legally absurd to frame a few hours of events, which were ended at the National Assembly’s request, as rebellion,” he said. “It was a peaceful message to the public, not an armed uprising. Claiming it failed due to a lack of troops is nonsense.”Two key military officers testified. Brig. Gen. Cho Sung-hyun of the Capital Defense Command stated that he had received orders to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly — testimony that directly contradicts Yoon’s claim of nonviolence. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun tried to downplay the statement, suggesting that the word “lawmakers” was actually “agents” — an explanation that defies common sense, though he claimed the two Korean words sound similar.The former president must not evade responsibility by shifting blame to subordinates. Instead, he should cooperate fully to reveal the truth behind the events surrounding martial law.His recent comments after returning to his private residence — telling supporters not to worry because he had “won” and that “five years or three, it doesn’t matter” — were deeply inappropriate for a leader removed from office. He should refrain from political messaging and instead show respect for the judicial process.Yoon also entered the courtroom through an underground parking lot, avoiding cameras. Unlike previous trials for former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, no images of Yoon in court were made public. The court explained that filming requests were submitted too late but said it would reconsider future coverage.This case involves serious allegations that strike at the heart of Korea’s democratic institutions. The court must approach it with integrity and impartiality. The country deserves a clear and fair accounting of what happened—and why.내란 우두머리 혐의로 기소된 윤석열 전 대통령에 대한 첫 재판이 어제 서울중앙지법 형사합의25부(지귀연 부장판사) 심리로 열렸다. 이미 헌법재판소에서 12·3 비상계엄은 요건과 절차에 맞지 않고 국회와 선관위에 군대를 보낸 것은 중대한 위헌이라는 결정이 나왔다. 윤 전 대통령은 파면됐지만, 비상계엄 선포 이후 일련의 사건이 ‘국헌 문란 목적의 폭동’, 즉 내란에 해당하느냐는 법원이 판단해야 한다. 직권남용이나 수뢰와 달리 내란은 국가의 근간을 위협하는 중대 범죄인 만큼 이 사건의 실체가 철저히 규명돼야 한다.이날 재판에서 검찰은 계엄 모의 상황을 언급한 뒤 “피고인(윤 전 대통령)이 국헌 문란을 목적으로 폭동을 일으키기로 했다”며 “군경을 동원해 국회와 선거관리위원회, 더불어민주당사를 점거하는 등 한 지역의 평온을 해쳤다”고 밝혔다. 직접 발언에 나선 윤 전 대통령은 “국회 요구를 수용해 해제한 몇 시간의 사건을 내란으로 구성한 것은 법리에 맞지 않는다. 비상계엄은 평화적 대국민 메시지 계엄이다. 내란을 획책했는데 병력이 없어서 실패했다는 것은 난센스”라며 공소사실을 전면 부인했다.어제 재판에는 조성현 수도방위사령부 제1경비단장 등이 증인으로 출석했다. 헌재에서 증언했던 조 단장은 이날도 상급자에게 “의원들을 끌어내라”는 지시를 받았다고 진술했다. 윤 전 대통령 측은 이를 계속 부인해 왔고, 지난 1월 김용현 전 국방부 장관은 “의원이 아니라 요원을 빼내라고 한 것”이라는 황당한 주장까지 했다. 계엄이 평화적 메시지라는 것도 어불성설이다. 윤 전 대통령은 이번 재판에선 아랫사람에게 책임을 미루는 듯한 태도를 보이지 말고 사건의 실체 규명에 협조해야 한다.윤 전 대통령은 지난 11일 서울 서초동 사저로 도착한 뒤 지지자들에게 “다 이기고 돌아온 거니까 걱정하지 마세요. 어차피 5년 하나 3년 하나”라고 말했다고 한다. 불명예 퇴진한 전직 대통령이 할 말인가. ‘사저 정치’ 시비가 붙지 않도록 자중하면서 성실하게 재판받는 것이 마땅한 도리다.윤 전 대통령은 어제 재판에 지하주차장으로 비공개 출석했고, 사진 촬영도 허용되지 않아 ‘봐주기’라는 비판이 나왔다. 과거 박근혜·이명박 전 대통령 재판에선 이들이 피고인석에 앉은 모습이 공개됐다. 담당 재판부는 “법정 촬영 신청이 너무 늦게 들어와 절차를 밟을 수 없어 기각했다. 나중에 다시 제출되면 피고인 의견을 물어 검토하겠다”고 밝혔다. 재판부는 지난달 윤 전 대통령 측의 구속 취소 신청을 인용하면서 논란이 일기도 했다. 재판부의 판단은 존중돼야 하지만, 중대한 재판인 만큼 소모적인 논란은 없어야 한다. 재판부는 역사적 사건의 실체를 규명한다는 소명의식을 갖고, 이번 재판을 엄정하고 공정하게 진행해 주기 바란다.