Lessons from a master and his disciple (KOR)

There may be no shortcut to learning, but when it comes to tests, there is often a method. As someone shaped by Korea’s exam-driven education system, I know that success required more than understanding concepts. To score well, students had to study test patterns, solve past questions and anticipate likely problems. Most exams have fixed formats and time limits. If the questions are predictable and the answers clear, preparation becomes a tactical exercise.But learning doesn’t always work that way.The film "The Match" offers a very different perspective. Based on the real-life relationship between legendary Go player Cho Hun-hyun and his protégé Lee Chang-ho, the film captures a mentorship defined not by answers, but by the search for them. Cho, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, was already a world champion when a young Lee — played by Kim Kang-hoon and later Yoo Ah-in — began living and training under his roof.Though both were masters of Go, they could not have been more different in temperament and philosophy. Their games reflected their personalities. Cho played with aggression and flair, while Lee was patient and methodical. Their relationship also challenged conventional ideas of teaching. One line in the film stands out: “Go is about trying to find an answer when there is none.”That quote appears in Cho’s book, "The Thinking of a Master" (2015), where he recounts his own teacher, Segoe Kensaku, saying, “Do you think I can give you the answer? Go has no answer. You must find it yourself.” Cho writes that while giving an answer might seem helpful, it ultimately deprives students of the chance to think and grow. “True understanding,” he says, “comes only through the process of thinking on your own.”Lee Chang-ho echoed this in his own memoir. He described how Cho did not hand him solutions, but let him try different moves on his own. Only afterward did they review the game and reflect. This guidance helped him not just win, but understand.Such a teaching method is difficult to accept — especially in a world that values quick solutions. Yet, today’s society faces many problems with no clear precedent. Perhaps that is why we cling to past answers, even when they no longer fit.The lesson from Cho and Lee is simple but profound: in uncertain times, teaching must go beyond delivering answers. It must prepare us to think through the unknown.공부에는 왕도가 없다지만 시험에는 요령이 있다. 학창 시절 이른바 입시 위주, 암기 위주의 공부로 나름 성과를 맛본 세대로서 하는 말이다.기본 개념과 원리 등의 이해는 당연히 필요한 과정이지만 고득점을 올리려면 이걸로는 부족하다. 기출 문제를 포함해 시험에 나올 법한 문제를 많이 풀어 문제 유형과 유형별 해법을 익히는 게 필요하다. 대개의 시험은 문제 푸는 시간이 정해져 있고 출제 경향이란 것도 있다. 어떤 문제가 나올지 감을 잡고 준비하면 그렇지 않은 경우보다 유리하다. 답이 정해져 있는 시험이라면 말이다.영화 ‘승부’를 재미있게 봤다. 조훈현(이병헌)과 이창호(유아인, 아역 김강훈)의 실화가 바탕인 사제 대결 자체가 극적인 데다가, 바둑을 잘 모르는 나 같은 관객도 그 흐름을 이해하기 쉽게 표현해 놓았다. 특히 두 사람의 관계는 어느 모로 봐도 흥미롭다. ‘선생님’ 조훈현은 말 그대로 세계를 제패한 인물. 어린 이창호는 그저 제자가 아니라 선생님 집에서 먹고 자며 생활하는 ‘내제자’가 된다. 게다가 두 사람은 개인적 성향은 물론 추구하는 바둑이 서로 다르다. 가르치고 배우는 과정 역시 흔히 떠올리는 것과 크게 다르다. 여러 인상적인 대사도 이를 짐작하게 한다.“답이 없지만 답을 찾으려고 노력하는 게 바둑이다.” 영화에서 조훈현이 이창호에게 하는 이런 말은 조훈현의 책 『고수의 생각법』에도 나온다. “내가 답을 줄 수 있다고 생각하느냐? 답이 없는 게 바둑인데 어떻게 너에게 답을 주겠느냐. 그 답은 네 스스로 찾아라.” “답을 주는 건 스승이 아니야. 그냥 길을 터주고 지켜봐 주는 게 스승이지.” 책에는 이 모두 조훈현이 스승 세고에 겐사쿠에게서 들은 말로 소개된다. 조훈현은 책에 이렇게 썼다. “선생이 헤매는 학생에게 답을 알려주는 건 아주 쉬운 해결책이다. 그런데 그렇게 되면 학생은 그 답을 받아먹을 뿐 깨달음을 얻지 못한다. 깨달음은 오직 스스로 생각하는 과정을 통해 얻을 수 있기 때문이다.” 이런 선생님의 “지도방법”에 대해 이창호의 책 『이창호의 부득탐승』은 이렇게 전한다. 일대일 지도대국을 통해 “고기를 잡는 법”을 알려주는 것이 아니라 “일단 나 스스로 다양한 곳에서 고기를 잡도록 내버려 두었다가” 다 끝난 뒤 과정을 함께 돌이키며 “사유의 지침을 주는 것”이었다고.이런 식의 배움과 가르침이 따라 하기 쉬울 리 없다. 수험생 시절이라면 고개를 끄덕이는 대신 부아가 났을 거다. 문제와 답을 족집게로 찍어 줘도 모자랄 판에 “답은 없다, 스스로 찾으라”니. 한데 개인의 삶도 그렇지만 사회 전체도 기존 세대가 답을 모르는 문제, 겪어 보지 못한 상황이 속출하는 시대다. 어쩌면 그래서 그나마 안다고 여기는 답과 그런 해법을 전수하는 데 더 연연하는 것인지도 모른다.