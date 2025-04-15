 BTS's Jin to release new album 'Echo' on May 16
BTS's Jin to release new album 'Echo' on May 16

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 08:11 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 08:40
Jin of boy band BTS teases the release date of his new album ″Echo″ in a promotional video played at Coex, southern Seoul, on Apil 15. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Jin of boy band BTS will release his second EP "Echo" on May 16, his agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.
 
"Echo" comes six months after Jin's first solo album "Happy" released last November.
 

"Jin decided to quickly release new music because he wants to see his fans more often," the agency said in a press release.
 
"Echo" will be about how the different moments and stories in everyone's lives echo in harmony. The songs will express the emotions that everyone would have felt once in their lives, with Jin's unique views and storytelling techniques.
 
There will be seven songs based on rock sounds, similar to "Happy," according to BigHit Music.
 
A promotional video will be played at K-pop Square Media in Coex, southern Seoul, every day from Tuesday to Saturday. The video will be played every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 
 
A promotional video for BTS Jin's new album played at Coex, southern Seoul, on Apil 15 [BIGHIT MUSIC]TS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Logo of ″Echo,″ new album by Jin of BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jin BTS BigHit Music HYBE

