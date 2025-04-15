BTS's Jin to release new album 'Echo' on May 16
Jin of boy band BTS will release his second EP "Echo" on May 16, his agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.
"Echo" comes six months after Jin's first solo album "Happy" released last November.
"Jin decided to quickly release new music because he wants to see his fans more often," the agency said in a press release.
"Echo" will be about how the different moments and stories in everyone's lives echo in harmony. The songs will express the emotions that everyone would have felt once in their lives, with Jin's unique views and storytelling techniques.
There will be seven songs based on rock sounds, similar to "Happy," according to BigHit Music.
A promotional video will be played at K-pop Square Media in Coex, southern Seoul, every day from Tuesday to Saturday. The video will be played every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
