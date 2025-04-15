 BoyNextDoor to release new album 'No Genre' on May 13
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BoyNextDoor to release new album 'No Genre' on May 13

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 08:28 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 08:42
BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band BoyNextDoor will release its fourth EP "No Genre" on May 13, its agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The album comes eight months after the band's previous album "19.99," released last September, and four months since the band's first digital single "If I Say, I Love You" was released in January.
 

Related Article

 
Other details of "No Genre" have not been disclosed yet.
 
BoyNextDoor landed at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "19.99" and surpassed 1 million album sales for the first time for the band.
 
The band soared up music charts with "If I Say, I Love You," which debuted at No. 4 on major domestic streaming app Melon's Top 100 chart straight after the song's release. The song still sits at No. 9 on Melon's weekly music charts as of Tuesday.
 
BoyNextDoor recently finished its first tour, "Knock on Vol.1," with 17 performances in 12 cities around Asia.
 
BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

BoyNextDoor during its ″Knock On Vol.1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BoyNextDoor KOZ Entertainment

More in K-pop

BoyNextDoor to release new album 'No Genre' on May 13

BTS's Jin to release new album 'Echo' on May 16

K-pop legends 2NE1 end world tour with two encore shows at KSPO Dome

Jennie rocks Coachella in first solo appearance

Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance

Related Stories

BoyNextDoor's new album '19.99' documents the journey from youth to adulthood

Zico to hold first solo concert in November to celebrate 10th anniversary

BoyNextDoor returning with more fun ahead of April comeback

BoyNextDoor is back and asking 'WHY..' in latest EP

BoyNextDoor to release first EP next month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)