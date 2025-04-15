BoyNextDoor to release new album 'No Genre' on May 13
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 08:28 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 08:42
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band BoyNextDoor will release its fourth EP "No Genre" on May 13, its agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday.
The album comes eight months after the band's previous album "19.99," released last September, and four months since the band's first digital single "If I Say, I Love You" was released in January.
Other details of "No Genre" have not been disclosed yet.
BoyNextDoor landed at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "19.99" and surpassed 1 million album sales for the first time for the band.
The band soared up music charts with "If I Say, I Love You," which debuted at No. 4 on major domestic streaming app Melon's Top 100 chart straight after the song's release. The song still sits at No. 9 on Melon's weekly music charts as of Tuesday.
BoyNextDoor recently finished its first tour, "Knock on Vol.1," with 17 performances in 12 cities around Asia.
