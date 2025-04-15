 Enhypen to perform in 10 cities across U.S. and Europe for 'Walk the Line' tour
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 11:45
Boy band Enhypen's ″Walk the Line″ tour poster [BELIFT LAB]

 
Boy band Enhypen will tour around 10 cities in the United States and Europe, its agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.
 
The band will kick off the "Walk the Line" tour with concerts at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 6 and 7. It will be followed by concerts in Chicago on Aug. 9, Houston on Aug. 12 and 13 and Los Angeles on Aug. 16.
 

The European leg of the tour will start at The O2 in London on Aug. 22. It will be followed by performances in Manchester on Aug. 25, Amsterdam on Aug. 28, Brussels on Aug. 30, Berlin on Sept. 1 and end in Paris on Sept. 3.
 
The band recently held its first performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last Saturday in California, showing off the stunning performance skills that the band has been well known for. Another Coachella performance is set for Saturday.
 
The band will also release its sixth EP on June 5, seven months after its previous album "Romance: Untold -daydream-" (2024).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Enhypen Belift Lab

