More in K-pop

Ateez agency KQ Entertainment announces IPO intentions, teams up with Mirae Asset Securities

Enhypen to perform in 10 cities across U.S. and Europe for 'Walk the Line' tour

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young to hold fan concert in May

NCT's Mark to hold showcases in Japan, pop-up store in China for first solo album

The Boyz member Sunwoo issues belated apology for being impolite to staff