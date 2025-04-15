Girl group UNIS's new EP 'Swicy' brings the sweetness and the spice
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 16:46
- SHIN HA-NEE
Following Korea's sweet-and-spicy culinary trend with the infamous tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and the exotic gochujang (red chili paste) cookie is girl group UNIS, back with its second EP “Swicy.”
UNIS, the rookie girl group under F&F Entertainment, hopes to ride the global tide with its new album, its first release since August last year. “Swicy” is a portmanteau of sweet and spicy that captures an ongoing trend among younger generations for the blended, addictive new flavor.
Its eight members — Jin Hyeon-ju, Nana, Gehlee Dangca, Kotoko, Bang Yun-ha, Elisia, Oh Yoon-a, and Lim Seo-won — appeared in front of the press for the group’s third showcase held at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul ahead of the release of the second EP “Swicy,” adorned with bright smiles and somewhat practiced ease.
“The title track 'Swicy' compares our ‘swicy’ charms to delicious dishes,” said member Lim Seo-won, describing the song’s lyrics as “candid.”
Featured in the song's unique lyrics is “gochujang cookie,” which, according to Gehlee Dangca, the members got to taste firsthand during filming the music video and fell instantly in love with for its “swiciness.”
Nana named tteokbokki, which the team recently made in a milder, sweeter version for the Japanese members, as her favorite “swicy” Korean dish. Elisia, a Filipina, chose gimbap as her favorite.
Paired with preppy school-uniform-like looks and signature choreography, the song delivers sentimental emotions of a teenage girl experiencing a crush, and possibly her first heartbreak, as depicted in the music video unveiled during the Tuesday event.
On the other hand, with the B-side track “DDANG!”, inspired by the phrase, “No thanks!”, the members showcased their more confident and unique energy against the backdrop of a strong pop-rock sound.
Having just celebrated its first anniversary, the group is now set for its first Asia tour in the first half of the year. Tour dates are yet to be announced.
“It is still hard to believe that UNIS is actually going on tour,” said Jin Hyeon-ju.
“I haven’t fully felt the love we’re receiving across the globe yet, but I think this will be the opportunity to really experience that, so I can’t wait to meet our fans!”
The latest EP comes eight months after the group released its first single, “Curious” last year.
The group made its official debut on March 27 last year with its first EP “We Unis” under F&F Entertainment, an agency owned by fashion company F&F that owns major brands such as MLB and Discovery Expedition. UNIS contracted with it's agency for a period of two years and six months.
Since then, UNIS has received several rookie honors, including the IS Rookie Award and the Trend of the Year award at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards and the Hottest award at the 2024 The Fact Music Awards.
