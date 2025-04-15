Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young to hold fan concert in May
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 11:42
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Tiffany Young of Girls' Generation will hold a fan concert on May 3, her first solo concert in Korea in six years.
The "Here for You" concert is the singer's first solo concert to be held in Korea since "Open Hearts Eve" held in 2019. A fan concert is a mashup of a meet and greet and a concert.
It will be held at the Myunghwa Live Hall music venue in western Seoul at 7 p.m. on May 3. Ticket sales open on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Interpark.
Tiffany Young performed in Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei and Bangkok for the "Here for You" fan concert series.
The singer has been performing numbers from the "Chicago" musical along with special performances that she has not presented elsewhere, according to her agency Sublime, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
"She is preparing something special just for the Seoul concert," the agency said in a press release. "We are making preparations for the long-awaited Korean concert, especially for the fans who have been waiting a long time to see Tiffany Young perform."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)