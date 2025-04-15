 NCT's Mark to hold showcases in Japan, pop-up store in China for first solo album
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 11:39
Mark of boy band NCT [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Mark of boy band NCT will hold a series of showcases in Japan and a pop-up store in China to promote his first solo album, "The Firstfruit."
 
Mark will hold a showcase in Nagoya on May 15, Osaka on May 18 and Yokohama on May 19, and perform the songs from his monumental first album to fans in Japan.
 

He will appear on Music On! TV's "Oneness" program on May 29. He will also appear on other Japanese music programs, according to Mark's agency SM Entertainment.
 
A pop-up store will be held in Guangzhou in China from Saturday to April 25. The store will have a photo zone and event zone for fans to enjoy the vibe of "The Firstfruit."
 
Mark sold 540,000 copies of "The Firstfruit" within the first week of release, a remarkable feat for a K-pop solo artist.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
