Stray Kids wraps up Latin America leg of world tour in Mexico City
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 15:46
Boy band Stray Kids finished its first tour around major stadiums in Latin America with two concerts in Mexico City over the weekend.
Stray Kids performed in Santiago, Chile, on March 27 and 28, Rio de Janeiro on April 1, Sao Paulo on April 5 and 6 and Lima on April 9, for the Latin American leg of its "dominATE" world tour.
The Latin American leg finished last weekend with the concerts at the Estadio GNP Seguros stadium in Mexico City, which garnered 115,000 audience members on both dates. Major pop stars including Shakira, Coldplay and Bruno Mars previously performed at the venue and British rock legends Oasis will perform there in September.
"We are so honored to be able to perform at such a large stadium with [fan club] STAY," members told the audience.
"It feels like STAY is giving us a big hug. We're glad to be able to finish our Latin America tour in the passionate Mexico City. We feel so grateful to be loved from the opposite ends of the Earth, and we would like to come back for another performance."
"Thank you for making us proud to be Stray Kids. We will never forget this," added the members.
Stray Kids now awaits the Japanese leg of the tour in Shizuoka, which will be held on May 10, 11, 17 and 18. It is scheduled to hold 55 concerts in 34 cities around the world for a total audience of 2.2 million, which would make it the highest number of concertgoers for a K-pop tour.
