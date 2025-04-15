The Boyz member Sunwoo issues belated apology for being impolite to staff
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 11:38
- YOON SO-YEON
Sunwoo of boy band The Boyz on Monday night issued a belated apology for being impolite to staff.
Sunwoo came under fire after a video seemingly showing him ordering a guard around went viral online earlier this month. He was seen venting his frustration about being called rude through online comments and did not initially speak out.
His agency One Hundred Label released an apology on Sunday but also warned that it would take measures against overly hostile or malicious comments.
"I'm sorry that it took such a long time," Sunwoo wrote in a letter on his Instagram account. "It took time for me because I debated myself on how I could write this so that it really expresses how I feel. I constantly asked myself whether I was writing this without feeling sincere about it."
"I constantly am looking back on my words and actions," he said, without mentioning what the actions were.
"My personal thoughts and irrational actions led to my intentions being communicated," he continued. "Although I did not mean so, I want to apologize for making people feel the way they did because I did not take enough caution with my words and actions."
"I will prove to you that I truly am not such a person and that I cherish every relationship between everyone," Sunwoo said.
In the video that went viral, he was spotted shouting, “My AirPods!” after appearing to drop his AirPods on the floor. Sunwoo is seen walking away from the spot, instead of retrieving the items himself, and later receiving them from a security guard with one hand.
In Korea, it is considered polite to receive something from someone with two hands, especially if the other person is not a close acquaintance or is older than the recipient. The footage shows the security guard passing Sunwoo his AirPods with two hands, but the idol appears to receive them with one.
