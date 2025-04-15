UNIS reveals second EP, 'Swicy' — in pictures

Girl group UNIS performs B-side track “DDANG” during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS performed a showcase on Tuesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its second EP, “Swicy.”
The girl group, formed in march 2024 through the SBS audition program “Universe Ticket,” includes eight members: Jin Hyeon-ju, Nana, Gehlee Dangca, Kotoko, Bang Yun-ha, Elisia, Oh Yoon-a and Lim Seo-won.
During the showcase, UNIS performed the lead track, “Swicy” and B-side “DDANG” and answered questions from the media.
The EP includes five tracks, including “Swicy” and “From a seed called,” “Hey, what’s up?,” “DDANG!,” “Good Feeling” and “Spring rain.”
UNIS is also preparing for its first Asia tour, which is set to kick off in the first half of this year. Tour dates have yet to be announced.
“It’s still difficult for us to believe that we’re receiving so much love from all around the world,” Jin Hyeon-ju told reporters. “We haven’t been able to see it with our own eyes, so this tour is an opportunity for us to truly feel it.”
“I always dreamed of touring. This one is special because we also get to perform in my home country, Japan,” said Nana.
“Swicy” was released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as UNIS posed for the cameras and introduced their album.
Girl group UNIS poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UNIS performs lead track “SWICY” during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Jin Hyeon-ju poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Nana poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Gehlee Dangca poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Kotoko poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Bang Yun-ha poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Elisia poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Oh Yoon-a poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS's Lim Seo-won poses for photos during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, ″Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS answers reporters’ questions during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, “Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UNIS’s Nana and Oh Yoon-a perform ″SWICY″ choreography during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, “Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UNIS performs B-side track “DDANG” during a showcase on April 15 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP, “Swicy.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
