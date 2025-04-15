Lee Seung-gi's agency seeks legal action against investment site for using his image
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 16:56
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Lee Seung-gi's agency has pressed civil and criminal charges against an investment website that illegally presented the singer as the model of the service.
A website was caught using Lee's name and face as though he was the model, when no official contract was written, to attract potential investors, according to Lee's agency Big Planet Made Entertainment.
The agency pressed civil and legal charges and also sent official letters to cease such activities.
"Lee Seung-gi has nothing to do with the service," the agency stressed in a press release. "Please take caution in the invasion of portrait rights and investments using such means to lure investment."
The agency further promised firm legal measures against any illegal activities.
