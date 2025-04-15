Yun Hyun-joon of 'Culinary Class Wars' wins Producer of the Year award
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 15:05
- YOON SO-YEON
Yun Hyun-joon, CEO of content powerhouse SLL's production subsidiary Studio Slam, won the PD (producer) of the Year award at the 37th Korean Producer Awards.
Organized by the Korean Producers and Directors Association, the annual Korean Producer Awards honor producers and creators who contribute to the betterment of the society and Korean culture through well-made content.
Studio Slam is an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Yun was given the biggest honor at the awards ceremony on April 9 for Netflix original cooking competition “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) and “Crime Scene Returns” (2024).
“What began with just seven people is now a company with 40 people,” said Yun. “We will keep our efforts to make good content.”
Yun started his career as a producer at KBS in 2001. He joined JTBC in 2011 and became the CEO of Studio Slam in 2020.
Studio Slam has been releasing content of diverse genres. The studio has in its 2025 lineup the second season of “Culinary Class Wars,” a makeup competition show and the new edition of the “Crime Scene” franchise titled “Crime Scene Zero.”
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
