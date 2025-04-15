 Yun Hyun-joon of 'Culinary Class Wars' wins Producer of the Year award
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Yun Hyun-joon of 'Culinary Class Wars' wins Producer of the Year award

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 15:05
Yun Hyun-joon, CEO of Studio Slam, receives the PD of the Year award at the 37th Korean Producer Awards held on April 9. [SLL]

Yun Hyun-joon, CEO of Studio Slam, receives the PD of the Year award at the 37th Korean Producer Awards held on April 9. [SLL]

 
Yun Hyun-joon, CEO of content powerhouse SLL's production subsidiary Studio Slam, won the PD (producer) of the Year award at the 37th Korean Producer Awards. 
 
Organized by the Korean Producers and Directors Association, the annual Korean Producer Awards honor producers and creators who contribute to the betterment of the society and Korean culture through well-made content.
 

Related Article

 
Studio Slam is an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
 
Yun was given the biggest honor at the awards ceremony on April 9 for Netflix original cooking competition “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) and “Crime Scene Returns” (2024).
 
“What began with just seven people is now a company with 40 people,” said Yun. “We will keep our efforts to make good content.”
 
Yun started his career as a producer at KBS in 2001. He joined JTBC in 2011 and became the CEO of Studio Slam in 2020.
 
Studio Slam has been releasing content of diverse genres. The studio has in its 2025 lineup the second season of “Culinary Class Wars,” a makeup competition show and the new edition of the “Crime Scene” franchise titled “Crime Scene Zero.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags JTBC Studio Slam SLL Netflix

More in Television

Lee Seung-gi's agency seeks legal action against investment site for using his image

Yun Hyun-joon of 'Culinary Class Wars' wins Producer of the Year award

Actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency ramps up legal response to alleged defamation

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' star Park Bo-gum to lead new gov't hanbok campaign

Park Na-rae’s burglar a 30-year-old male stranger, police say

Related Stories

JTBC Studios takes a more open approach as the new Studio LuluLala

New YG, JTBC label to manage 'Project 7' debut band

K-pop audition program 'Project 7' to kick off on Friday with Lee Soo-hyuk, 100 contestants

Japanese remake of Korean drama 'Nevertheless,' to premiere in December

JTBC Studios buys three content production companies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)