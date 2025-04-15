 Birthday gift
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 19:00
South Korea and the United States conducted a combined aerial exercise over the Korean Peninsula on April 15, featuring a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber, the Defense Ministry announced the same day. Capable of flying up to 12,000 kilometers (7456 miles) at speeds of up to Mach 1.25, the B-1B was previously deployed over the peninsula on Feb. 20. The drill coincided with the “Day of the Sun,” the birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung, and is seen as a show of deterrence against the North through the display of allied strategic assets. The photo shows South Korean F-35A and F-16 fighter jets flying alongside U.S. F-16s and two B-1Bs. [MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE]
tags Joint drills Defense

Birthday gift

