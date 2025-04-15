Foreign Minister Cho to visit Vietnam for talks on green growth

Korea to launch cultural exchange year with Japan, China

South Korea's 'sensitive country' designation to take effect Tuesday as clarity deficit hinders diplomatic efforts

Alaskan LNG project participation may be nonstarter with Kogas in the red

South Korea to continue 'active' talks with U.S. as DOE 'sensitive country' listing takes effect

Related Stories

Gov't assessing reports that U.S. Energy Department may designate Korea a 'sensitive' country: Top envoy

Korea to launch interagency task force to respond to U.S. 'sensitive country' designation

U.S. looks forward to 'continued,' 'robust' cooperation with South Korea on scientific research

Seoul, Washington agree to 'swiftly' resolve 'sensitive' designation

Multiple breaches at U.S. Department of Energy research labs linked to Korea: Report