South Korea to continue 'active' talks with U.S. as DOE 'sensitive country' listing takes effect
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 16:22
- LIM JEONG-WON
Seoul said it is continuing “active” negotiations with Washington to remove South Korea from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s sensitive countries list, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, as the list went into effect the same day.
“We are continuing active negotiations with the relevant ministries, including director-level working-level consultations with the U.S. DOE, regarding the effects placing South Korea on the DOE’s sensitive country list will have,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“However, since this matter is proceeding per U.S. internal procedures, we expect more time will be necessary,” the ministry added.
“During the recent director-level working-level consultations between the two countries, the DOE reaffirmed that the sensitive country designation will not affect ongoing or future research and development cooperation between South Korea and the United States,” the ministry further emphasized.
The U.S. DOE announced in early January that South Korea had been added to the sensitive country list, which went into effect on Tuesday.
The Secretary of Energy cannot grant access to U.S. national security laboratories to citizens or agents of countries classified as sensitive countries without first completing a background check, according to U.S. law.
With this measure in effect, South Korean researchers must submit relevant documents and receive separate approval at least 45 days before visiting U.S. laboratories. Additional security procedures will apply when U.S. DOE employees or affiliated researchers visit or contact South Korea.
The Korean government has been making all-out efforts to remove itself from the list before the measure takes effect to prevent impediments to Korea-U.S. science and technology cooperation.
