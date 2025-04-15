Korea University claims tuition hikes will fund better international student services

Korea-born, Guatemala-raised TikTok creator aims to bring two audiences together

Author of best-selling Topik book touts importance of 'experience' to pass language test

Busan searches for companies to participate in international student internship program

Related Stories

2025 TOPIK schedule announced with more internet-based exams, new global locations

Education Ministry to expand Korean language education through support center

Your guide to taking the TOPIK in 2025

Topik to be held more frequently in over 90 countries next year

Startup to run 5 mock Topik tests at The Catholic University of Korea