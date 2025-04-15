Incheon National University eyes selection for regional innovation project
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 12:18
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Incheon National University is working closely with local economic organizations as it eyes getting selected for the city's Regional Innovation System & Education (RISE) project.
The university met with officials from organizations such as the Korea National Ppuri Industry Center, Incheon Export Club and Yeonsu Songdo Management Association on April 8, discussing areas where they can strengthen industry-academia partnerships and how to revive the city's economy. The Incheon National University Research & Business Foundation was also present at the meeting.
The meeting was also held to prepare for the upcoming RISE project.
RISE encourages collaboration between local governments and universities to drive regional innovation. Under the program, local governments of 17 cities and provinces can allocate a portion of the Ministry of Education’s university budget for their projects.
Incheon will select universities to participate in the RISE project in April, officially starting the project in May.
Incheon National University is also aiming to get chosen. If selected, it plans to help local manufacturing and newly emerging industries. Collaborating with local companies on research and technology transfers is another area it will focus on.
"RISE isn't just a project to support universities, but is an innovative strategy for the region and universities to grow together, and Incheon National University will lead the way in carrying out the project," said Choi Wook, head of the Incheon National University Research & Business Foundation.
"Based on the recent meeting, we will create detailed collaboration models that allow companies and universities to prepare for future industries, while strengthening cooperation with economic organizations in Incheon to contribute to local economic development."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
