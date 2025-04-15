Satellite imagery points to North Korea's coastal resort facilities nearing completion
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 18:07
New buildings and structures have been observed at North Korea’s Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone, signaling the final stages of preparation ahead of its expected opening in June, according to satellite imagery released by U.S.-based analysis website 38 North on Sunday.
The website specializing in North Korea issues reported that commercial satellite imagery from Planet Labs indicates that the long-delayed resort construction project is nearing completion.
The latest imagery shows a circular theater and a large rectangular building newly constructed within the resort grounds. Water slides in various colors have been installed at the water park — which had been left idle for years. Work on the swimming pools also appears complete.
The roof of a building presumed to be a performance venue also appears finished. However, the presence of construction materials in front of the structure suggests that work is still ongoing, 38 North added.
At the northern edge of the resort, where a football field and running track had previously been located, structural foundations for new buildings can also be seen.
"While imagery shows construction progress, the internal progress of the thousands of hotel rooms and facilities is unknown," wrote 38 North in the report.
Located along the Wonsan Myongsasimni Beach, the Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone is slated to open roughly 10 years after construction began. North Korea designated the area a special tourist zone in 2014 and began developing it into a large-scale integrated resort linked with other destinations, such as the Mount Kumgang tourism zone and the Masikryong Ski Resort.
The resort was originally scheduled for completion by April 15, 2019 — the birthday of North Korea’s founding leader Kim Il Sung — but repeated delays caused by international sanctions and supply shortages pushed back the timeline. Construction came to a halt with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Progress resumed rapidly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the site in July last year, with a goal of completing the project by May of this year, according to 38 North.
Kim declared the resort complete during a visit with his daughter Kim Ju-ae on Dec. 31 last year. At the time, he instructed officials to “make full use of favorable conditions and environments to develop the tourism sector.”
Tourism, which is not subject to international sanctions, has emerged as one of North Korea’s top economic priorities this year.
Although the country temporarily suspended its recently resumed foreign tourism program in early April, it continues to promote the Kalma resort’s June opening. North Korea is expected to target Russian tourists during the summer peak season once the resort opens.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
