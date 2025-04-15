 11 register for PPP's presidential primary
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 21:02
Former conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon announces his bid for the presidential race in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 10. [YONHAP]

Eleven candidates have registered for the conservative People Power Party's (PPP) presidential primary for the June 3 election, the party said Tuesday, as the two-day registration period came to a close.
 
Notable contenders include former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, former PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon, PPP Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo and Na Kyung-won and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo. Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo also entered the race.
 

Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo did not register, as previously confirmed by the party's floor leader, despite ongoing speculation about a possible bid.
 
The PPP's election committee will review the applications and announce the list of candidates advancing to the first round of the primary on Wednesday. The party plans to finalize its nominee on May 3.
 
Meanwhile, three candidates registered for the liberal Democratic Party's (DP) primary during its one-day registration on Tuesday.
 
The DP said the three are former party leader Lee Jae-myung, former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo and Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon. The party plans to finalize its presidential nominee on April 27.

Yonhap
tags PPP Election

