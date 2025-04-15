Acting President Han Duck-soo will not run in presidential primary, PPP floor leader says
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:33
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will not run in the party’s presidential primary, People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kwon Seong-dong said Tuesday morning.
“Speculation about his potential candidacy is unhelpful not only to the promotion of the primary but also to the important responsibilities he must carry out as acting president," Kweon said at a party strategy meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
His remarks appear to be a move by the party leadership to rein in internal discussions, especially as calls from pro-Yoon factions for Han to enter the race have recently gained momentum.
“We must clearly understand the nature of this primary," Kweon said.
"Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced legal judgment through impeachment. Now it is time for Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate and the main figure behind the collapse of governance, to face judgment from the people through the election.”
He continued, “We must overcome the Lee Jae-myung faction, which would drag the Republic of Korea into endless political strife and division."
“Despite many internal differences, this time we share a common mission," Kweon said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)