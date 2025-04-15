알록달록 ‘순환열차버스’, 마포의 숨은 명소 누빈다
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 09:15
Colorful new 'circulation train-bus' offers a new look at western Seoul's Mapo District
알록달록 ‘순환열차버스’, 마포의 숨은 명소 누빈다
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Step into an alleyway in western Seoul's Mapo District and you might spot passersby pulling out their phones, snapping photos and giggling with excitement. The reason? A bright, train-like bus navigating through Hongdae streets, featuring a steam-spouting chimney and a honking horn that sounds like a locomotive.
alleyway: 골목, 좁은 길
passerby: 행인, 지나가는 사람
steam: 증기
spout: 내뿜다, 뿜어내다
서울 마포구 홍대 인근 골목길을 걷다 보면 행인들이 스마트폰을 꺼내 사진을 찍고 웃음을 터뜨리는 모습을 자주 볼 수 있다. 그 이유는 버스지만 열차처럼 증기를 내뿜는 굴뚝을 달고, 기차 기적 소리를 내며 홍대 거리를 누비는 마포구의 새로운 순환형 열차버스다.
Decked out in colorful shades of pink, yellow and blue, and featuring Mapo’s mischievous goblin mascots, Ggaebi and Ggaesoon, this eye-catching vehicle that is referred to by its operators as a “circulation train-bus” is the district’s latest attraction. It carries passengers to 17 key spots across the area. The bus, which is modeled to look like a train, travels along narrow alleyways, taking passengers to places like Hongdae’s Red Road and Dohwa Flower Road.
decked out: ~로 꾸며진
colorful: 알록달록한
mischievous: 장난꾸러기
핑크,노랑, 파랑색 등 알록달록한 색감으로 꾸며진 순환열차버스는 마포구의 장난꾸러기 도깨비 마스코트인 ‘깨비, 깨순이’가 외관에 그려져 있다. 눈길을 사로잡는 이 버스는 승객을 태우고 마포구 17개 명소를 순환한다. 이 기차 모양 버스는 좁은 골목길도 진입 가능하며 홍대 레드로드, 도화꽃길 등을 누빈다.
When this reporter hopped on board on Thursday, it was clear the quirky vehicle was a head-turner — pedestrians stopped in their tracks, staring and smiling at the cartoonish ride as it passed.
hop on board: 탑승하다
quirky: 독특하다
head-turner: 시선을 사로잡다
기자가 목요일 (4월3일) 직접 순환열차버스를 탑승해 본 결과, 버스는 독특한 외형 덕분에 지나가던 행인들의 시선을 사로잡았다. 행인들은 마치 만화에서 튀어나온 듯한 버스가 지나가자 발걸음을 멈추고 버스를 바라보며 미소를 지었다.
The interior is just as whimsical as the exterior. The 16-seater electric bus features the same playful Mapo characters throughout and even the driver wears a conductor’s uniform, adding to the train theme. Each seat comes with USB ports and an outlet to charge passengers' electric devices. Launched by the Mapo District Office, the service began its trial run after its unveiling on Jan. 25, offering free rides through the end of April.
whimsical: 기발한
unveil: 공개하다
버스 내부 역시 외부 못지않게 기발하다. 16인승 전기버스에는 곳곳에 깨비와 깨순이 캐릭터가 장식되어 있으며, 기사는 기관사 복장을 착용해 열차 콘셉트를 살렸다. 또한, 좌석마다 승객의 전자기기를 충전할 수 있는 USB 충전 포트와 콘센트도 마련되어 있다. 마포구는 지난 1월 25일 이 차량을 공개했고, 4월 말까지 무료 시범 운행을 진행한다.
Starting May 1, the ride will cost 5,500 won ($3.80) for adults, 3,500 won for teenagers and 3,000 won for children and seniors. All tickets are one-day passes, allowing unlimited rides between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., from Tuesday through Sunday.
one-day pass: 종일권
오는 5월 1일부터는 정식 운영으로 전환되며, 요금은 성인 5500원, 청소년 3500원, 어린이 및 경로자 3000원이다. 1일 종일권으로 오전 9시부터 오후 10시까지 이용이 가능하고, 매주 화요일부터 일요일까지 운행한다.
The idea behind the service is to help people access both popular and lesser-known corners of Mapo that are difficult to reach by regular public transportation. The Nanji Campground and Mapo Pet Campground are some of the stops that are difficult to access by public transportation, an official said. Additionally, the bus route was designed to avoid overlapping with existing village bus routes.
lesser-known corner: 숨은 명소, 잘 알려지지 않은 곳
overlap: 겹치다
이번 사업은 일반 대중교통으로 접근이 어려운 마포의 숨은 명소들을 관광객에게 소개하기 위해 기획됐다. 난지 캠핑장, 반려동물동반 캠핑장 등 대형 버스가 가지 못한 장소들도 포함됐으며, 기존 마을버스 노선과 겹치지 않도록 구성했다고 마포구청은 밝혔다.
Onboard, audio announcements in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese inform passengers of upcoming stops. However, detailed historical and cultural explanations are currently only provided in Korean due to the short travel time between stops.
stops: 정류장
detailed: 상세한
각 정류장에 도착할 때마다 한국어, 영어, 중국어 일본어 등 4개 국어로 해당 명소를 설명하는 방송이 나간다. 그러나 정류장 간 이동 시간이 짧아 상세한 역사적 및 문화적 설명은 한국어로만 제공되고 있다.
WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
