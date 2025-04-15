 Actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency ramps up legal response to alleged defamation
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency ramps up legal response to alleged defamation

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 14:31
Actor Kim Soo-hyun makes a statement regarding his relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron during a press conference held on March 31 in western Seoul. [YONHAP]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency filed defamation reports against malicious online posts in addition to pressing charges against far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab for defamation and blackmail.
 
“Malicious posts, comments and false rumors are rapidly spreading online against our artist Kim Soo-hyun,” his agency Goldmedalist said in a statement on Tuesday.
 

“Malicious insults, spreading false rumors, personal attacks and sexual harassment are not a joke but serious crimes. We have made reports to authorities regarding these hostile activities, thanks to fans' active measures.”
 
The company will also respond firmly against the so-called cyber wreckers, which refers to YouTubers who specialize in creating derogatory content regarding high-profile celebrities.
 
“We will take firm measures against these cyber wreckers on overseas platforms, namely YouTube and X [formerly Twitter], especially now that the identities of numerous cyber wreckers have been brought to light,” the agency said.
 
Kim Se-ui, operator of far-right political YouTube channel, at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on April 23, 2024 [NEWS1]

Earlier this month, Goldmedalist pressed additional criminal charges against Kim Se-ui, the operator of the YouTube channel Hoverlab, under the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crime.
 
The streamer's dissemination of fake news and malicious rumors about the actor on his YouTube channel, constitutes a violation of Korea’s stalking crime act, according to Law firm LKB & Partners, representing the agency.
 
Since March 10, Hoverlab has cited alleged statements by Kim Sae-ron's family and acquaintances, claiming that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a six-year relationship with the late actor when she was still a minor.
 
On March 20, Hoverlab aired a photo that purportedly showed a pantless Kim Soo-hyun during a livestream. Goldmedalist responded by filing a complaint regarding the illegal distribution of imagery.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
