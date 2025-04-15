Actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency ramps up legal response to alleged defamation

More in Social Affairs

'They were a quiet family': Man arrested for murder of parents, wife and children

Man sentenced to life for murdering stranger, using victim's fingerprints to obtain loan

'The stench makes it hard to walk': Illegal garbage dumping stinking up Ulsan

Consumer agency finds multiple cases of mislabeled, falsely advertised pet supplements

Wildfire-hit Andong asks tourists to return as historical city reels from visitor drop