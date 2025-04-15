 Air Seoul plane stops mid-taxi as 'stuffy' passenger opens emergency exit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Air Seoul plane stops mid-taxi as 'stuffy' passenger opens emergency exit

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:15
An Air Seoul airplane seen at the Incheon International Airport on April 16, 2019 [YONHAP]

An Air Seoul airplane seen at the Incheon International Airport on April 16, 2019 [YONHAP]

 
An Air Seoul airplane had to stop mid-taxi on Tuesday morning after one passenger opened an emergency exit door.
 
The female passenger opened the emergency exit of an RS902 Air Seoul airplane leaving from Jeju International Airport to Gimpo International Airport at around 8:15 a.m.
 

Related Article

 
She managed to open the door, with the emergency exit slide also opening up while the plane moved along the runway in preparation for takeoff, according to reports.
 
The passenger reportedly made a scene and is said to have opened the door because she felt "stuffy."
 
The vehicle has turned around and is currently being looked over in the parking area.
 
Around 100 passengers were affected due to the inconvenience. However, no one was injured.
 
Air Seoul will report the case to the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Air Seoul

More in Social Affairs

Air Seoul plane stops mid-taxi as 'stuffy' passenger opens emergency exit

Aging sewer system behind sinkholes? 1 in 3 Seoul pipes over 50 years old, data finds.

Powerful cyclone that brought cold, snow, hail to Korea heads to Japan

Korean man arrested for assaulting, robbing Chinese national in Jeju

American embassy in Seoul issues stern warning against overstaying U.S. visa

Related Stories

Air Seoul, Airport Railroad team up on discounts and advertising

To dust we return

Budget carriers slowly start to resume international flights

Korean Air acquiring Asiana with government money

Yellow dust engulfs city
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)