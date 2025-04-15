Air Seoul plane stops mid-taxi as 'stuffy' passenger opens emergency exit
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:15
- YOON SO-YEON
An Air Seoul airplane had to stop mid-taxi on Tuesday morning after one passenger opened an emergency exit door.
The female passenger opened the emergency exit of an RS902 Air Seoul airplane leaving from Jeju International Airport to Gimpo International Airport at around 8:15 a.m.
She managed to open the door, with the emergency exit slide also opening up while the plane moved along the runway in preparation for takeoff, according to reports.
The passenger reportedly made a scene and is said to have opened the door because she felt "stuffy."
The vehicle has turned around and is currently being looked over in the parking area.
Around 100 passengers were affected due to the inconvenience. However, no one was injured.
Air Seoul will report the case to the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation.
