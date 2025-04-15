Consumer agency finds multiple cases of mislabeled, falsely advertised pet supplements
Not all pet supplements in Korea are living up to their promises, according to a new investigation by the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA), which found that many products on store shelves are missing key ingredients — or just barely including them.
The KCA announced on Tuesday the results of a review of 20 pet supplement products currently on the market. The agency found numerous violations on product labeling and advertising.
One product, “Bite Me Support Chew Hip & Joint,” marketed as a health supplement for joints, was found to contain no glucosamine — a commonly used functional ingredient linked to support joint health — despite claims in its product description.
Seven other products, including “38.5 Colostrum Spoon for Cats,” “Dr. Canine Organic Vita,” “Respet Lab Red Ginseng Probiotics,” “Barun Nutripet Kang Chew Joint,” “Bone A Pety Breath Caps,” “Percent Percent Mega Astamin Eyes” and “Proegen Powder Type,” contained only 1 to 38 percent of the active ingredients indicated on their labels.
In a separate case, “Valvet My Beau Dog” was found to contain six parts per million (ppm) of selenium — three times the allowable limit of 2 ppm. Excessive selenium intake can cause vomiting, diarrhea and hair loss in animals.
The agency also examined 17 products that claimed to contain vitamins A and D. In seven of them, no vitamin D was detected at all, and four contained neither of the listed vitamins.
The investigation also uncovered widespread false or exaggerated advertising. Of 100 online advertisements reviewed, 67 made unsubstantiated claims that the products could prevent or treat diseases.
According to guidelines from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, pet supplements are not permitted to advertise therapeutic or preventive effects for specific diseases.
The KCA said it has recommended quality improvements to manufacturers whose products were found to lack the required active ingredients. It also requested that companies modify or remove misleading advertisements.
In addition, the KCA urged the Food Ministry to strengthen oversight of ingredient labeling and to establish a more systematic approach to regulating the functional components of pet supplements.
