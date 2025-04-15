Man apprehended for drug use after seen in pharmacy with syringe in pocket
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 18:07
A man in his 20s was apprehended for drug use after a pharmaceutical company salesperson reported him to police for entering a pharmacy in Bupyeong District, Incheon, with a syringe in his pocket.
The Samsan Police Precinct in Incheon said Tuesday that the salesperson, who was visiting the same pharmacy, called 112, Korea’s emergency police line, on April 4 at around 5 p.m. to inform that a customer had “exhibited unusual behavior and had a syringe in his pocket.”
Responding officers tracked the suspect and arrested him at approximately 8:40 p.m. the same day.
The police conducted a drug test on the suspect, which came out positive for narcotics. During questioning, the suspect admitted to using methamphetamine after purchasing it from a Telegram chat.
The police awarded the salesperson a certificate of appreciation and a 300,000 won ($210) reward for reporting the suspect. The reward was issued under a new regulation implemented last January that allows for compensation to be given to individuals who assist in criminal investigations through 112 reports. It is the first case in Incheon where the award has been issued.
The suspect was booked without detention on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.
“There appears to be no accomplices connected to the suspect,” a police official said. “We’ve submitted samples of his hair to the National Forensic Service for further analysis to confirm drug use. We encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to 112, no matter how minor it may seem.”
