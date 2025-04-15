 Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family
Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 13:49
Yongin Seobu Police Precinct building in Gyeonggi [JOONGANG ILBO]

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of killing five people, believed to be members of the same family, at an apartment in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
 
The suspect has been booked on murder charges, according to the Yongin Seobu Police Precinct on Tuesday.
 

Police were dispatched to an apartment in Suji District around 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning after receiving a request for assistance from authorities.
 
Upon arrival, police found five deceased individuals and determined there were signs of homicide.
 
The suspect, a resident of the apartment where the bodies were found, was apprehended in a suburban area at the time of the arrest. His physical condition did not permit police questioning, according to police.
 
Police did not disclose the relationship between the suspect and the deceased as some bodies have yet to be identified, and investigations are ongoing. The motif also remains undisclosed.
 
Police will conduct autopsies to determine the exact causes of death.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
