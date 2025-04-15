 Man sentenced to life for murdering stranger, using victim's fingerprints to obtain loan
Man sentenced to life for murdering stranger, using victim's fingerprints to obtain loan

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 17:05
Yang Jeong-ryeol, a 32-year-old man who murdered a stranger, was sentenced to life imprisonment on April 15. [DAEGU DISTRICT COURT]

A 32-year-old man convicted of murdering a stranger and using the victim’s fingerprints to obtain a loan has been sentenced to life in prison.
 
On a verdict hearing on Tuesday, the Gimcheon branch of the Daegu District Court sentenced Yang Jeong-ryeol to life imprisonment for robbery, murder and other charges. The court also ordered him to wear an electronic ankle tag for 20 years. Last month, prosecutors had sought the death penalty.
 

According to prosecutors, Yang fatally stabbed a man in his 30s — a complete stranger — some 10 times on Nov. 12, 2024, inside a studio apartment in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang. Posing as a security guard, Yang tricked the victim into opening his front door by claiming he needed to check the card key.
 
Before the crime, Yang had been experiencing financial troubles, failing to pay back loans and money he borrowed from acquaintances. Prosecutors said he planned the murder to steal money, going so far as to research weapons and purchase body disposal supplies online.
 
Because Yang injured his hand during the attack, he used the victim’s ID card and debit card to seek medical treatment. He also used the victim’s financial information to make millions of won in payments at convenience stores, taxi services and motels. When the debit card’s balance ran out, Yang used the victim’s fingerprint to take out a 60 million won loan ($42,200) through his cell phone.
 
Yang further attempted to conceal the murder by impersonating the victim, such as sending a text message from the victim’s phone to his parents saying, “I’m not home.” Authorities also found evidence suggesting Yang had considered disposing of the body to cover up the crime.
 
After evading authorities for a week, Yang was arrested in a motel parking lot and later indicted. A psychological evaluation by prosecutors found that Yang did not meet the criteria for psychopathy.
 
The Gimcheon branch of the Daegu District Court in North Gyeongsang [JOONGANG ILBO]

“The value of human life is absolute and must be protected under any circumstances,” the presiding judge, Han Dong-seok, said during sentencing. “The defendant took another person’s life to satisfy his own needs and showed no remorse even after the victim died. He exhibited cruel behavior by continuing to steal, impersonate the deceased and take out loans using the victim’s identity.”
 
The court described the victim as “a young man who had not yet been given the chance to pursue his future” and that “his family endured immeasurable grief.”
 
The judge added, “A life sentence is warranted to permanently isolate the defendant from society, ensure public safety and give him time to reflect on his crimes.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
