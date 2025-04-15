Police conduct search and seizure operation at Ourhome factory in employee death probe
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 12:08
Police began a search and seizure operation at Ourhome’s plant in Yongin’s Cheoin District, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday morning as part of a probe into the death of a factory employee.
Ourhome is a Korean food catering and retail company. A 39-year-old man died a few days after suffering a fatal injury at the firm’s Yongin factory on April 4.
Police entered the factory premises at 9 a.m. and began a forensic inspection alongside the search. Authorities have booked the factory manager on suspicion of occupational negligence resulting in death.
The accident occurred at 11:23 a.m. on April 4 while the man was working on the fourth floor of the factory, according to police. He became trapped in a running piece of machinery designed to cool fish cakes. The equipment featured a rotating structure housed inside a refrigerated, openable unit and included an emergency stop button.
The worker was rushed to the hospital while unconscious but died five days later at 4:30 a.m. last Wednesday. Authorities initially investigated the case as one of injury due to negligence but upgraded the charge following his death.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed coworkers. The Ministry of Employment and Labor also launched a parallel investigation, citing potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. The act applies to incidents resulting in at least one death or injuries requiring six months of medical treatment for two or more people, and it holds companies and their top executives accountable for failing to uphold safety obligations.
Officers plan to examine the seized materials to determine whether proper safety mechanisms were in place and if safety regulations were followed.
“We cannot provide further details while we execute the search warrant,” a police official said.
Following the worker’s death, Ourhome Vice Chair and CEO Koo Mi-hyun issued a statement apologizing for the oversight and promising thorough safety measures to prevent future accidents.
“As the CEO, I feel indescribable grief over this tragic incident,” Koo said.
“I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and apologize to the colleagues on-site.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
