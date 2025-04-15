Seoul subway mystery defecator leaves trail of disgust
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 18:09 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 18:10
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A foul-smelling substance, suspected to be human feces, smeared the floor of a Line 9 subway train in Seoul during the Tuesday morning commute, leaving passengers in a state of disgust in the typically crammed train during rush hour.
Seoul Metro Line 9, which operates the route, said it received 12 complaints beginning at 8:20 a.m. about an “odorous contaminant” on the train floor.
Staff members dispatched to the scene confirmed the presence of the suspected feces on the floor of the train’s second car and cleaned it up within 20 minutes.
A Seoul Metro Line 9 official said the shape of the substance — if indeed human excrement — suggested it had likely trickled down from the pants of a standing passenger.
“If the person had been sitting, the seat would have been contaminated, but only the floor was stained,” said the official. “Some passengers initially suspected vomit, but the odor clearly indicated otherwise.”
The identity of the passenger responsible for the alleged defecation has not yet been confirmed. Their movements within the train remain unknown either as of 5:20 p.m., according to Seoul Metro Line 9.
However, a post circulated on an online community earlier the same day claimed that someone defecated on Line 9 and then “got off at Noryangjin Station.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
