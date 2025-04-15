Teen faces indictment after livestreaming illegal motorcycle race in Cheonan
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 14:54
A teenager who livestreamed an illegal street motorcycle race in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on the March 1 Independence Movement Day holiday has been referred to prosecutors.
The 17-year-old is accused of aiding and abetting dangerous collective conduct under the Road Traffic Act, according to the Chungnam Provincial Police Agency on Tuesday. This is the first time someone has been booked for broadcasting illegal racing in real-time.
Police said the teen used TikTok to broadcast the race, drawing in roughly 1,000 live viewers. In the days leading up to the event, the teen promoted the stream on their TikTok account, writing, “Please follow me so I can livestream on March 1.”
During the broadcast, the teen shared the locations and meeting times of the racing groups in real time and even disclosed the whereabouts of police patrols, effectively aiding the racers in evading law enforcement.
The teen also revealed his bank account number during the broadcast and solicited donations from viewers to monetize his illegal activity.
Cheonan has historical ties to the March 1 Independence Movement Day, as the birthplace of independence activist Yu Gwan-sun and the president of Korea's provisional government, Yi Dong-nyeong.
For years, however, motorcyclists have scrambled to Cheonan and the nearby Asan region every March 1 to participate in an illegal motorcycle rally and street race, many racing with Korean flags fluttering behind their two wheels.
In February, leading up to March 1, authorities set up checkpoints at major roads and gathering sites in Cheonan and Asan to monitor illegal street races, reckless driving, noise violations and unregistered or illegally modified vehicles. Last year, a crackdown in the Cheonan and Asan areas resulted in 484 violations.
This year, police deployed 386 officers and 99 patrol vehicles to stop the racers.
“We will thoroughly track down anyone who posts about or livestreams street racing events on social media,” said a police official. “We will also seek heavy penalties for the annual illegal racing activity in the Cheonan-Asan region.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
