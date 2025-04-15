 'The stench makes it hard to walk': Illegal garbage dumping stinking up Ulsan
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 16:53
Illegal garbage dumping warning banners in various foreign languages, including Vietnamese, hung by the Ulsan Dong District Office, are seen in major residential areas of the district. [ULSAN DONG DISTRICT OFFICE]

In Ulsan, Korea’s shipbuilding capital, a new challenge is emerging alongside the city’s booming industrial growth: illegal garbage dumping. Officials say the recent surge in the foreign population — driven by demand for labor in the shipbuilding sector — is among the factors fueling the rise in waste-related violations.
 
The city's Dong District, home to major shipbuilders such as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, recorded 461 cases of illegal waste disposal last year. Among them, 137 incidents involved foreign nationals — a dramatic increase from just five such cases in 2022 and 26 in 2023, according to district officials. The surge represents a 27-fold jump over three years.
 

The district is currently home to more than 9,600 foreign nationals from more than 40 countries, including laborers and marriage migrants. 
 
“A lot of people may think garbage dumping isn’t a big deal,” said Cho, a 50-year-old resident. “But when you actually live here, it’s incredibly inconvenient. The stench makes it hard to even walk by. The worst part is people mixing food waste with regular trash and secretly throwing it out at night.”
 
To combat the problem, the district has launched several initiatives. A surveillance team composed of foreign nationals from six countries patrols five densely populated neighborhoods from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to catch violators.
 
The district has also installed banners warning against illegal garbage dumping in multiple languages, such as Vietnamese and Uzbek, and distributed 4,800 multilingual leaflets outlining legally required waste disposal methods.
 
A surveillance team composed of foreign nationals from six countries patrols a street in Dong District, Ulsan. The team patrols five densely populated neighborhoods from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to catch violators. [ULSAN DONG DISTRICT OFFICE]

Five mobile surveillance cameras equipped with light-emitting diode (LED) warning displays and automatic audio alerts are also being introduced. These cameras display warning messages and can sound an alarm when illegal garbage dumping is detected.
 
Officials say the dumping stems from varying waste disposal practices overseas and language barriers. In many countries, it is common practice to discard garbage in plastic bags directly on the street without sorting.
 
“In Vietnam, it’s not unusual to throw food waste onto the street,” said Song Ji-eun, 39, a tour guide. “In Sri Lanka or India, it’s even more prevalent.”
 
Volunteers from Vietnam and Uzbekistan who assist with prevention efforts also highlighted the challenges.
 
A surveillance team composed of foreign nationals from six countries patrols a street in Dong District, Ulsan. The team patrols five densely populated neighborhoods from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to catch violators. [ULSAN DONG DISTRICT OFFICE]

“In Korea, you have to sort your recycling thoroughly, but the sorting rules are hard to understand,” said one volunteer. “Foreigners can’t grasp the instructions if they’re only in Korean.”
 
Those caught illegally dumping garbage can face fines of up to 1 million won ($700).
 
“Illegal dumping doesn’t just damage the appearance of the city — it’s a serious social problem that fuels tension among residents,” said Dong District Mayor Kim Jong-hoon. “We’ll continue to step up both enforcement and education to ensure all residents, foreign and local, can enjoy a clean and livable environment.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 
 

BY KIM YOUN-HO [[email protected]]
