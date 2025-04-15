Wildfire-hit Andong asks tourists to return as historical city reels from visitor drop
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 15:09
A massive wildfire that tore through five cities and counties in North Gyeongsang last month devastated lives, property and local economies — none more so than Andong, the hardest-hit city in terms of property losses.
As the flames subside, officials in culturally rich Andong are now making an urgent plea to tourists: please come back.
The city's tourism industry is reeling with visitors staying away out of concern that visiting might seem inappropriate. Local authorities are urging travelers to see their visit not as a burden but as a way to help revive the struggling region.
In Seobu-dong’s famed Andong Old Market, a street packed with jjimdak (braised chicken) joints, business has ground to a halt.
“Even on weekdays, this place used to be crowded with people coming to eat jjimdak,” said 58-year-old Lim Hee-sook, who has run a restaurant here for 15 years. “But ever since the fire, the market has been empty.”
According to the Andong Tourism Association, all reservations for Andong Tourist Taxis and Andong City Tours scheduled between March and May — 73 and 280 bookings in those months, respectively — have been canceled. Reservations at guesthouses and traditional Hanok accommodations have been canceled by up to 90 percent. Restaurants serving signature dishes like grilled salted mackerel and jjimdak have reported sales declines of up to 50 percent.
The dramatic drop in tourist traffic appears to be driven by the public perception that visiting a wildfire-ravaged area is inappropriate or insensitive.
“Tourists are essential for small businesses in food service and hospitality to survive,” said Kim Nam-il, CEO of the Gyeongbuk Culture and Tourism Organization. “This form of ethical consumption revives the local economy.”
The cancellation of major spring festivals has further deepened Andong’s economic difficulties. The city called off several events, including an event reenacting Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) scholar Toegye Yi Hwang’s last journey, initially scheduled for March 31 to April 13, and the cherry blossom festival planned for early April.
To revive tourism and support local businesses, Andong has launched a “goodwill tourism” campaign encouraging people to visit the region.
As part of its recovery campaign, Andong is offering increased incentives for travel agencies that bring tour groups, promotional discounts for the city tour buses and tourist taxis and will open collaborative Unesco heritage tour programs for KTX train passengers in partnership with Korail Tourism Development.
The city has also organized traditional liquor tastings, held promotions in the Seoul metropolitan area and invited social media influencers to spread the word.
The Andong Tourism Association also recently hosted a forum to discuss the wildfire’s impact and explore recovery strategies. Held at the Andong Tourism Community Center on Thursday, the forum brought together local tourism workers, experts and municipal officials.
“Showing videos of people traveling in Andong through previous tourism creator initiatives could help draw visitors,” said Bae Man-kyu, a professor at Kyungpook National University, during the forum.
“While the city can provide policy and administrative support, it’s up to those working in tourism and services to lead the way,” Bae said.
A city official emphasized that visiting Andong is a powerful way to help.
“More than just donations or volunteer work, traveling here can offer hope to our community,” the official said. “It’s a meaningful act that goes beyond tourism.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
