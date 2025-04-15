Yonsei, USC achieve first with recreation of dearly head, neck cancer in lab
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 20:18
Researchers from Yonsei University’s Gangnam Severance Hospital and the University of Southern California have become the first in the world to recreate the early development of head and neck cancer in a lab, revealing that a mutation in the MLL3 gene plays a critical role in initiating the disease.
Head and neck cancer forms in the mouth or throat, where it interferes with essential functions like eating and speaking.
It often spreads quickly and remains difficult to treat, especially in the early stages, for which no preventive therapies currently exist.
The research team analyzed 323 cancer cells from 72 patients. They discovered that mutations in MLL3 consistently appeared during the transformation from normal to cancerous cells.
To observe the process directly, researchers developed oral organoids — miniature organ-like structures grown from healthy human and mouse tissue.
They reported this as the first successful creation of oral organoids mimicking real tissue for cancer research.
Inside these organoids, the MLL3 mutation caused cells to take on cancerous features. The team also found that the mutation weakened the body’s immune response, allowing tumors to grow more easily.
Prof. Park Young-min, who led the study, said the findings pave the way for developing new immunotherapies targeting head and neck cancer.
The team published its results in the latest issue of the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY RHEE ESTHER [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
