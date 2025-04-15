 Yonsei, USC achieve first with recreation of dearly head, neck cancer in lab
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Yonsei, USC achieve first with recreation of dearly head, neck cancer in lab

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 20:18
A precancerous head and neck organoid model developed by the research team of Yonsei University’s Gangnam Severance Hospital and the University of Southern California [JOONGANG ILBO]

A precancerous head and neck organoid model developed by the research team of Yonsei University’s Gangnam Severance Hospital and the University of Southern California [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Researchers from Yonsei University’s Gangnam Severance Hospital and the University of Southern California have become the first in the world to recreate the early development of head and neck cancer in a lab, revealing that a mutation in the MLL3 gene plays a critical role in initiating the disease.
 
Head and neck cancer forms in the mouth or throat, where it interferes with essential functions like eating and speaking.
 

Related Article

It often spreads quickly and remains difficult to treat, especially in the early stages, for which no preventive therapies currently exist.
 
The research team analyzed 323 cancer cells from 72 patients. They discovered that mutations in MLL3 consistently appeared during the transformation from normal to cancerous cells.
 
To observe the process directly, researchers developed oral organoids — miniature organ-like structures grown from healthy human and mouse tissue.
 
They reported this as the first successful creation of oral organoids mimicking real tissue for cancer research.
 
Inside these organoids, the MLL3 mutation caused cells to take on cancerous features. The team also found that the mutation weakened the body’s immune response, allowing tumors to grow more easily.
 
Prof. Park Young-min, who led the study, said the findings pave the way for developing new immunotherapies targeting head and neck cancer.
 
The team published its results in the latest issue of the Journal of Experimental Medicine.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY RHEE ESTHER [[email protected]]
tags Mutation Yonsei University’s Gangnam Severance Hospital USC Cancer

More in Social Affairs

Paik Jong-won's Theborn Korea to revamp company standards after spate of scandals

Yonsei, USC achieve first with recreation of dearly head, neck cancer in lab

Two smugglers who hid drugs under genitals get 8 year prison sentences

70-year-old trapped on balcony rescued after 18 hours

Seoul subway mystery defecator leaves trail of disgust

Related Stories

Coronavirus cluster breaks out at Severance Hospital

First baby born in 2024

Korea's new standardized treatment to turn tide in fight against child leukemia

Homegrown leukemia treatment changes lives of five-year-old and his family

USC advises international students to return before Trump inauguration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)