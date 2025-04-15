 Red light, green light
Korea JoongAng Daily

Red light, green light

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 20:00
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said it aims to reach trade agreements first with five key partners — Korea, Britain, Australia, India and Japan. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on April 14 that upcoming trade negotiations could proceed swiftly depending on the “A game” proposals brought to the table by countries like Korea. The game of strategic brinkmanship is intensifying globally. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
