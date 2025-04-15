A trial that must clarify the truth behind martial law

The first court hearing for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, indicted on charges of leading a rebellion, opened Monday at the Seoul Central District Court. While the Constitutional Court already found Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration unconstitutional, it is now up to the judiciary to determine whether his actions constituted a violent insurrection against the constitutional order.Prosecutors allege that Yoon attempted to use military force to suppress democratic institutions. According to the indictment, Yoon mobilized troops to occupy the National Assembly, the National Election Commission and the Democratic Party headquarters, with the intention of undermining the constitutional system.Yoon denied all charges. “It is legally absurd to frame a few hours of events, which were ended at the National Assembly’s request, as rebellion,” he said. “It was a peaceful message to the public, not an armed uprising. Claiming it failed due to a lack of troops is nonsense.”Two key military officers testified. Brig. Gen. Cho Sung-hyun of the Capital Defense Command stated that he had received orders to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly — testimony that directly contradicts Yoon’s claim of nonviolence. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun tried to downplay the statement, suggesting that the word “lawmakers” was actually “agents” — an explanation that defies common sense, though he claimed the two Korean words sound similar.The former president must not evade responsibility by shifting blame to subordinates. Instead, he should cooperate fully to reveal the truth behind the events surrounding martial law.His recent comments after returning to his private residence — telling supporters not to worry because he had “won” and that “five years or three, it doesn’t matter” — were deeply inappropriate for a leader removed from office. He should refrain from political messaging and instead show respect for the judicial process.Yoon also entered the courtroom through an underground parking lot, avoiding cameras. Unlike previous trials for former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, no images of Yoon in court were made public. The court explained that filming requests were submitted too late but said it would reconsider future coverage.This case involves serious allegations that strike at the heart of Korea’s democratic institutions. The court must approach it with integrity and impartiality. The country deserves a clear and fair accounting of what happened—and why.