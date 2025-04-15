Sonicboom defeat Pegasus in Game 2 of first round of KBL playoffs
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 15:38
The Suwon KT Sonicboom beat the Daegu Kogas Pegasus 75-71 in the second game of the first round of KBL playoffs at Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Monday, tying the best-of-five series score 1-1.
Sonicboom went into action after their fourth-place finish in the regular season while Pegasus headed to the court after their fifth-place finish.
Sonicboom point guard Heo Hoon led the team's attack with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Center Ha Yun-gi added 14 points and four rebounds, with Jordan Morgan also scoring 13 points.
Pegasus small forward Makuach Maluach scored the most points in the game at 19, with his teammate Joseph Belangel adding 18 points. But the efforts still fell short.
Sonicboom took the score to 58-57 by the end of the third quarter and made some decisive moments in the final few minutes.
Joel Cagulangan stole the ball and gave Sonicboom a 73-71 lead. Seconds later, he made another steal that aided Heo's layup, pushing the score to 75-71 and sealing a win.
Sonicboom and Pegasus will now head to the third game of the first round of the playoff series in Daegu on Wednesday.
The KBL postseason consists of two playoff rounds and the season finale Championship.
The playoffs run with the best-of-five series while the championship takes a best-of-seven format.
The first round of playoffs pits the No. 4 and No. 5 teams head-to-head in one bracket and the No. 3 and No. 6 clubs in the other bracket.
The winner between the No. 4 and No. 5 teams will face the KBL regular season winners Seoul SK Knights in the second round of playoffs, and the winning team between the No. 3 and No. 6 teams will face regular season runners-up Changwon LG Sakers.
The winners of the second round of playoffs will play head-to-head in the championship, where both winners and runners-up can book tickets to the East Asia Super League — an international league in which multiple teams from across Asia compete annually — in the 2025-26 season.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
