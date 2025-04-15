 Young Taeguk Warriors advance to Asian Cup semifinals
Young Taeguk Warriors advance to Asian Cup semifinals

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 14:36
The U-17 Korean national team celebrates after beating Tajikistan in the 2025 AFC U-17 Asian Cup quarterfinals at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 14. [YONHAP]

South Korea beat Tajikistan 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to reach the semifinals of the 2025 AFC U-17 Asian Cup on Monday.
 
The young Taeguk Warriors headed to the match at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the back of their runner-up finish in Group C, while Tajikistan went into action after topping Group D. 
  

Jung Hyun-woong gave South Korea the lead in the 67th minute, converting a low cross from Kim Ji-sung on the right flank.
 
Im Ye-chan appeared to double the advantage soon after with a powerful strike from distance, but officials ruled out the goal after a VAR review confirmed a handball by Kim earlier. 
  
Tajikistan responded quickly with Mukhamad Nazriyev breaking through South Korea's left flank and finding the back of the net in the 71st minute. Nazriyev set up Abdullo Ibrohimzoda two minutes later, turning the score around at 2-1. 
 
But South Korea equalized in stoppage time, with Kim scoring an in-game penalty to force penalty shootout. The U-17 Asian Cup does not have extra time but holds a penalty shootout to determine the winner.
  
Korea's Kim Ji-sung, right, celebrats during the 2025 AFC U-17 Asian Cup quaterfinals against Tajikistan at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 14. [KFA]

Kim Ye-geon and Kim Ji-sung converted South Korea’s first two spot kicks, with goalkeeper Park Dong-hyuk blocking Tajikistan’s second attempt. Kim Eun-seong and So Yoon-woo and Gu Hyun-bin all went on to find the back of the net to secure South Korea’s 5-3 shootout win.
  
South Korea will face host country Saudi Arabia in the semifinals on Thursday. The host joined the last four after beating defending champions Japan in their quarterfinals.
 
Elsewhere in the quarterfinals on Monday, North Korea thrashed Indonesia 6-0 with six different players scoring a goal apiece in a one-sided affair. North Korea will face Uzbekistan in the semifinals on Friday. 
 
This marks the first time North Korea has reached the semifianls since the 2016 edition. 
 
The reclusive country has showcased a strong performance at the U-17 Asian Cup, having won the title twice in 2010 and 2014 and finished as runners-up twice in 2004 and 2006. 
 
The 2014 final was an all-Korean affair between South and North Korea, with the North clinching the title after a 2-1 victory over the South. 
 
South Korea has also won the U-17 Asian Cup twice in 1986 and 2002 and finished as runners-up three times in 2008, 2014 and 2023. 
 
Their runner-up finish in 2023 came at the hands of age-old rivals Japan, which remains as the winningest country in tournament history at four wins. 
 
South Korea can walk away with a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar kicking off in November, as the country automatically qualified for the tournament as one of the Asian Cup quarterfinalists this year. 
 
The U-17 Asian Cup has taken place biennially as a qualifying tournament for the World Cup, but it will be an annual competition starting from 2026. 
 
This year's tournament will wrap up with the final on Sunday. A third-place match is not scheduled. 
 
For Saudi Arabia, winning this year's edition would mark their third Asian Cup title after securing it in 1985 and 1988. As for Uzbekistan, it would be their second after the 2012 edition.  
 
 
 

BY PARK RIN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
