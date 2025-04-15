 Spanish police arrest two linked to exotic cat-smuggling ring in Mallorca
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Spanish police arrest two linked to exotic cat-smuggling ring in Mallorca

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 21:36
A cat is hospitalized at a veterinarian's office after showing symptoms similar to cats that recently died simultaneously. Photo is not related to the article. [LIFE]

A cat is hospitalized at a veterinarian's office after showing symptoms similar to cats that recently died simultaneously. Photo is not related to the article. [LIFE]

 
Spanish police have arrested two people in connection with the sale of exotic felines on the internet.
 
The authorities seized 19 animals, including a caracal and two servals, in an operation in Manacor, Mallorca, the Civil Guard said in a statement Thursday.
 
More than 40 irregular animal passports from countries such as Russia, Belarus and China were also found.
 
The operation began in March of last year when the Civil Guard became aware of a couple in Palma de Mallorca who were raising servals, caracals and hybrids with domestic cats to sell them using social networks.
 
The suspects are alleged to have offered for sale white tigers, clouded leopards for which they were asking 60,000 euros ($68,000), Eurasian lynxes, hyenas, black leopards and pumas.
 
Attempts to breed and own these types of felines as pets are widespread in Russia and Ukraine, and the trend has begun to be imitated in other countries, the authorities added.
 
The animals will be transferred to a rescue and rehabilitation center for exotic mammals in Alicante, in eastern Spain.

AP
tags Cat Spain

More in World

Spanish police arrest two linked to exotic cat-smuggling ring in Mallorca

Japan's antimonopoly watchdog accuses Google of violations in smartphones

Tariff wars to hit popular U.S.-made drugs in China, regulator data shows

Livestream of moose on the loose has fans on the edges of their seats

China, Vietnam to assess viability of new railways, document shows

Related Stories

Gov't investigates if pet food caused sudden cat deaths

Feline fashion

All the way from Spain

길 잃고 1300㎞ 떨어진 캘리포니아 집 찾아간 고양이

Cat adoption center in Gyeonggi becomes purr-fect date place

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)