U.S. begins national security probes into semiconductor, pharmaceutical imports

The United States has begun investigations into imports of semiconductors and chipmaking equipment as well as pharmaceuticals, Commerce Department notices showed Monday, as President Donald Trump is looking to impose new tariffs on those products.According to the notices posted on the Federal Register, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has initiated the investigations to determine the effects of those imports on the United States' national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.Under Section 232, the president is provided with the authority to adjust imports into the United States when he determines they threaten to impair national security. Trump has been using tariffs to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce America's trade deficit.Yonhap