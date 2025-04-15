 U.S. begins national security probes into semiconductor, pharmaceutical imports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. begins national security probes into semiconductor, pharmaceutical imports

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:42
U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, Ohio State University, to the White House in Washington on April 14. [UPI/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, Ohio State University, to the White House in Washington on April 14. [UPI/YONHAP]

 
The United States has begun investigations into imports of semiconductors and chipmaking equipment as well as pharmaceuticals, Commerce Department notices showed Monday, as President Donald Trump is looking to impose new tariffs on those products.
 
According to the notices posted on the Federal Register, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has initiated the investigations to determine the effects of those imports on the United States' national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
 

Related Article

 
Under Section 232, the president is provided with the authority to adjust imports into the United States when he determines they threaten to impair national security. Trump has been using tariffs to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce America's trade deficit.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Donald Trump tariffs probe Section 232

More in World

ADM halting domestic trading in China, cutting jobs in Shanghai

China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi amid U.S. tariff tension

U.S. begins national security probes into semiconductor, pharmaceutical imports

European shares rise as Trump eases tariffs on electronics from China

Japan's Nikkei rises as iPhone-related stocks jump

Related Stories

Korea submits request to U.S. for tariff relief on copper products

Trump threatens 50% more tariffs on China

Trump plays down tariff exemptions, says different classification to be applied to tech goods

European shares rise as Trump eases tariffs on electronics from China

Global trade war heats up as China puts 84% tariff on U.S. goods
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)