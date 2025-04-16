 Korea's finance minister to hold talks with U.S. treasury secretary next week
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 09:49
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok attends a parliamentary interpellation session at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 15. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week during his visit to the United States, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday.
 
“The U.S. Treasury Department had proposed a meeting to discuss bilateral trade and economic issues during Choi’s trip,” said ministry spokesperson Kang Young-kyu via a message to the press. “Specific dates and participants are still being finalized.”
 

Related Article

 
Choi will be in Washington starting Tuesday to attend the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting and the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
