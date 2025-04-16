 Korea's import prices fall for second month in March: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's import prices fall for second month in March: BOK

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 09:20
Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on April 9. [YONHAP]

Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on April 9. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's import prices fell for the second consecutive month in March due mainly to a drop in global oil prices, central bank data showed Wednesday.
 
The import price index shed 0.4 percent from a month earlier in March, following a 0.8 percent on-month decline the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

The decline came as the average price of Dubai crude, Korea's benchmark, fell 7 percent from a month earlier to an average of $72.49 per barrel in March, government data showed.
 
From a year earlier, however, the index advanced 3.4 percent in March.
 
Import prices of raw materials went down 3.3 percent on month in March, while those of intermediate goods rose 0.7 percent, according to the BOK.
 
Import prices are one of the major factors that determine the path of the country's overall rate of inflation.
 
The export price index rose 0.3 percent from a month earlier in March. Compared to a year earlier, the index surged 6.3 percent.
 
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier in March, accelerating from a 2.0 percent on-year increase in February.
 
The central bank earlier forecast consumer prices to grow 1.9 percent annually in 2025.

Yonhap
tags Import Oil Korea

More in Economy

Korea's import prices fall for second month in March: BOK

Hiring freeze

Seoul house prices post steepest rise in 6 months, ignite nationwide bump in real estate prices

S&P maintains Korea's AA credit rating

Middle class sandwiched between high interest rates, stagnant income

Related Stories

Korea's import prices fall for 2nd month in December on declining oil prices

Import prices rise for 3rd month in September

Import prices down in Nov. on stronger won, fall in oil prices

Import prices up for 3rd month in April on weaker won, higher oil prices

Import prices drop in November, ending 4-month rise
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)