JB Financial Group chair raises share in company's stock through latest repurchase
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 12:39
SHIN MIN-HEE
Chairman Kim Ki-hong of JB Financial Group repurchased some of the company’s stocks, as the finance company strives to be committed to responsible management through boosting its shareholder value.
According to the company on Wednesday, Kim was given some buybacks as part of his end-of-year bonus, and he additionally repurchased 12,127 of the company’s stocks. The chairman now owns 160,000 stocks of JB Financial Group, reported to be worth some 200 million won ($140,000), which takes up 0.08 percent of the issued shares.
Since taking the head position in 2019, Kim has bought the company’s stocks seven times. As of April, Kim is the largest company shareholder among the heads of seven financial groups in Korea.
Other employees and executives under JB also participated in share buybacks, according to the company.
Meanwhile, JB Financial Group announced last February that it plans to enhance corporate value that included performance evaluation.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
