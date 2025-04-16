미국인들이 한국 선크림 사재기하는 이유
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 09:34
Explainer: Americans are hoarding Korean sunscreen. Should they?
미국인들이 한국 선크림 사재기하는 이유
Friday-Sunday, April 10, 2025
It’ll keep your skin unbothered, moisturized, happy. It’s lightweight, non-greasy armor that protects all skin tones against invisible, potentially carcinogenic radiation emitted by the sun.
unbothered: 자극 없는
lightweight: 가벼운
carcinogenic: 암 유발 가능성 있는
이 제품은 당신의 피부를 자극 없이 촉촉하고 편안하게 유지해준다. 가볍고 끈적임 없는 보호막이 되어, 눈에 보이지 않으면서도 암을 유발할 수도 있는 태양 광선을 차단해 모든 피부 톤을 보호해준다.
This, of course, refers to sunscreen. Specifically, the Korean variety, which is so well regarded it's become the poster child for lobbying against U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations — and, now, a novelty being hoarded in the United States as fears of a clampdown on "illegal" imports grow.
well regarded: 뛰어난, 인정받는
poster child: 대표 사례
novelty: 드문 것, 귀한 것
hoard: 사재기 하다
clampdown: 단속
물론 이 제품은 자외선 차단제를 의미한다. 특히 한국산 자외선 차단제는 그 품질이 매우 뛰어나, 미국 식품의약국(FDA)의 규제에 반대하는 움직임의 대표 사례다. 최근 들어서는 미국의 "불법" 수입품 단속에 대한 우려가 커지면서 현지 소비자들이 사재기하는 귀한 상품이 됐다.
“This is the only time to stock up before it’s gone — forever,” user maiii.finds said in a TikTok posted in January with over 200,000 views as of press time, in which she compared Round Lab’s Korean and U.S. formulas.
stock up: 비축하다
as of: (시점 등의) 기준으로
formula: 성분
틱톡 사용자인 maiii.finds는 “지금이 제품이 영원히 사라지기 전에 비축해 놓을 수 있는 유일한 기회”라며 한국과 미국에서 판매되는 라운드랩의 제품 성분을 비교하며 1월에 올린 영상에서 말했다. 그 영상은 기사 작성 시점 기준으로 조회수 20만 이상을 넘겼다.
The indie brand had been selling its Birch Juice Moisturizing UVLock sunscreen with SPF 50+ PA++++ in the United States. But the brand released a version labeled SPF 45 broad spectrum — with a texture some reviewers said was “thicker and harder to apply” — specifically for the U.S. market in November, with the stated intention of complying with the FDA, and discontinued the previous product.
comply with: (법, 규정 등을) 준수하다
discontinue: 단종하다
대기업 브랜드가 아닌 인디 브랜드인 라운드랩은 미국에서 SPF 50+ PA++++의 자작나무 수분 선크림을 판매해 왔으나, 지난 11월 FDA 규제를 준수하겠다며 미국 시장에서 SPF 45 브로드 스펙트럼 제품을 출시하고 기존 제품을 단종했다. 일부 사용자들은 이 미국 전용 제품이 “더 되직하고 바르기 어렵다”고 평가했다.
The video, among with others like it, threw the skincare community into a panic, with users speculating that perhaps Round Lab's formulas contained prohibited UV filters that legislation would finally enable the FDA to catch. Users on TikTok and Reddit reported “panic buying” SPF products with the same formula as those sold in Korea before brands "stopped selling them altogether."
throw into a panic: 혼란을 불러일으키다
speculate: 추측하다
panic buying: 사재기
이 영상과 유사한 콘텐트들이 화장품 소비자 커뮤니티에 큰 혼란을 불러 일으켰다. 사용자들은 라운드랩 제품에 미국에서 금지된 자외선 차단 성분이 포함됐고, 규제 변화로 인해 FDA가 이를 단속할 수 있게 되었을지 모른다는 추측을 내놓았다. 틱톡과 레딧의 사용자들은 브랜드들이 “판매를 완전히 중단”하기 전에 한국에서 판매 중인 동일한 성분의 자외선 차단제들을 “사재기”한다고 전했다.
The nerves weren't unwarranted. In February, Beauty of Joseon pulled four sunscreens, including its Relief Sun and Matte Sun Stick, and released two U.S.-only versions. In March, Skin1004 pulled its sunscreens from its U.S. page entirely.
nerves: 불안
pull: 중단하다, 없애다
이러한 불안이 완전히 근거 없는 것은 아니었다. 2월에는 조선미녀의 릴리프 선과 매트 선 스틱을 포함한 네 가지 선크림 제품을 미국 시장에서 철수하고 미국 전용 제품 두 가지를 새롭게 출시했다. 3월에는 스킨1004가 미국 내 판매 페이지에서 자외선 차단제를 모두 없애다.
Misinformation spread as anxieties grew. Many blamed the switch on the FDA’s Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), which was passed in 2022 but fully took effect last July after a grace period. The landmark law expanded the federal agency’s authority to regulate cosmetics to its widest in more than 80 years, enforcing transparency across the industry's manufacturing, labelling and testing in the industry.
misinformation: 잘못된 정보
take effect: 시행하다
grace period: 유예 기간
transparency: 투명성
불안감이 확산되면서 잘못된 정보도 퍼졌다. 많은 이들이 이런 변화가 2022년 통과된 FDA의 화장품 현대화 법 때문이라고 비난했다. 그 법은 2022년 제정됐으나 유예 기간을 거쳐 지난해 7월 전면 시행됐다. 이 획기적인 법안은 80년 만에 화장품 산업에 대한 FDA 규제 권한을 대폭 늘리면서 제조, 표시 및 테스트에 대한 투명성을 강화했다.
But MoCRA doesn't actually impact SPF products; they're regulated as over-the-counter drugs, rather than cosmetics, and have played by different rules long before MoCRA came into play. Any cosmetics, including foundations and other products not specifically marketed as sunscreen, need to meet the same rigorous standards if they claim to have a reliable level of UV protection.
over-the-counter drugs: 일반의약품
come into play: 시행되다
rigorous: 엄격한
그러나 실제로 화장품 현대화 법은 자외선 차단제 제품에는 적용되지 않는다. 자의선 차단제 제품은 화장품이 아닌 일반의약품으로 분류되며 법이 시행되기 훨씬 전부터 별도의 규정을 따라 왔다. 파운데이션이나 다른 제품들이 자외선 차단 기능을 내세울 경우에도 화장품이라 할지라도 SPF가 표시된 제품들과 동일한 엄격한 기준을 준수해야 한다.
WRITTEN BY KIM JU-YEON AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
