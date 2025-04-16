 Acting president tours HD HHI shipyard as Seoul looks to leverage sector with U.S.
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 16:39 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 17:20
Acting President Han Duck-soo, second from right, visits HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan on April 16. [YONHAP]

Acting President Han Duck-soo visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard on Wednesday, as Korea prepares for trade negotiations with the United States by leveraging cooperation in the shipbuilding sector.
 
Han toured the world's largest shipyard, located in Ulsan, where an 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer and other naval vessels are currently under construction.
 

During the visit, Han was briefed on the shipyard's capabilities by company officials and boarded a Navy corvette, according to a pool report.
 
The shipbuilding industry is one of the key areas the Seoul government plans to emphasize during the upcoming talks, as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in bolstering cooperation to improve shipbuilding capacity in the United States, which lags behind China's.
 
Han's visit comes a day after he toured Kia's auto plant, where he pledged expanded government support for the key industry, which has been impacted by 25 percent tariffs imposed by the United States on imported vehicles.

Yonhap
