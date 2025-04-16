 Genesis looks to new horizons with X Gran Equator Concept
Genesis looks to new horizons with X Gran Equator Concept

Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 18:48
Executives from Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Motor and Genesis pose for group photos next to the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept at the Genesis House in New York on Tuesday. From left: Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis North America; Jacky Ickx, Genesis brand ambassador; Song Min-kyu, vice president of Genesis; José Muñoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor; Luc Donckerwolke, chief design officer and chief creative officer of Hyundai Motor Group; Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America and Lee Sang-yup, executive vice president and head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

This latest Genesis model, the X Gran Equator Concept, is a luxury off-road SUV designed for steady performance on rugged terrain.  
 
Genesis' X Gran Equator Concept model [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

