Innovative photo booth brand Life Four Cuts enhances selfie experience
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 15:59
Global selfie brand Life Four Cuts officially launched a new concept brand, Life Four Cuts+, combining sensory aesthetics and immersive spatial experience and opened its first flagship store in Ikseon-dong in Jongno District, central Seoul.
Life Four Cuts+ is a selfie brand that brings together various themed photo booths in a single space, allowing visitors to explore a wide range of selfie styles in a fully immersive environment. With stylish interiors and user-centered spatial design, it offers a K-photo experience tailored to the tastes of the so-called MZ generation — millennials and Gen Zers.
Taking selfies in photo booths, which are usually open 24 hours a day and are unmanned, have stormed Korea as a megatrend, with Koreans and foreign nationals increasingly stopping by such booths as well. Life Four Cuts is arguably the pioneer of the photo booth market and the brand’s name refers to the four-image photo strip that customers can shoot and buy.
Key themed booths include “Merleau” and “What’s in my bag?” The “Merleau” booth draws inspiration from the word for “sea” in French and philosopher Maurice Merleau-Ponty, reflecting his philosophy that the world is experienced sensorially through perception.
Inside the booth, subtle underwater sounds, the faint scent of the sea, shimmering light reflections and soft lighting create an environment where customers can “feel as if they’ve stepped into a small ocean” with all five senses engaged, according to Life Four Cuts.
“What’s in my bag” builds on the popular social media trend of the same name, offering a space where users can arrange and display their personal belongings as a form of visual self-expression. This booth centers the user’s items as the subject, setting it apart as a self-styling space where identity is communicated through possessions.
The Merleau booth, in particular, was created in collaboration with popular photographer “Mugunghwa Girl,” and evokes a cinematic atmosphere. It also incorporates local design elements such as traditional mother-of-pearl patterns to harmonize with the aesthetics of Ikseon-dong.
“Life Four Cuts+ is an expansion of our brand from emotional self-photo experiences into a spatial content brand,” said a representative from Life Four Cuts. “We are proposing selfie taking as a new lifestyle, and will continue to expand K-photo culture through collaborations with various regions and brands.”
The launch of this new brand also comes with a variety of content lines, including “Life Four Cuts for FAN,” seasonal frame content, and a series of concept booths, as the company evolves self-photo experiences into a content-driven platform.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)