 Jussi Lehtimaeki appointed CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services Korea
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 18:15
Volkswagen Financial Services Korea CEO Jussi Lehtimaeki [VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES KOREA]

Volkswagen Financial Services Korea appointed Jussi Lehtimaeki as its new CEO effective April 1, the company announced Wednesday.
 
Lehtimaeki is a financial expert with global experience in the automotive finance industry in various markets, and has been with Volkswagen Group for over 30 years.
 

After joining the Volkswagen Group in 1992, Lehtimaeki began his automotive finance career at Volkswagen Financial Services headquarters in 1995 and worked in business development, project management and management roles at Volkswagen Financial Services Japan and Taiwan.
 
After serving as CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services Sweden in 2006, Lehtimaeki has been in charge of managing the financial business in the global market, having served as CEO of Volkswagen Bank Greece in 2015, Volkswagen New Mobility Services China in 2016, Volkswagen Group Finance Russia and Volkswagen Financial Services Russia in 2021.
 
Since June 2022, he has served as General Director of Volkswagen Financial Services Taiwan, and in recognition of his management performance in various markets, he will be in charge of the Korean market as CEO.
 
“We will provide customer-centric, innovative automobile finance solutions in the Korean market, which has a dynamic automobile market and a rapidly growing financial industry,” said Lehtimaeki in a press release. “We will also actively support Volkswagen Group brands and dealers, including Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
