Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 19:02 Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 19:25
Customers browse merchandise from the 10 teams of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at the “KBO Fan Festa” pop-up store held at Musinsa Square Seongsu 4 in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on April 16. [NEWS1]

Customers browse merchandise from the 10 teams of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at the “KBO Fan Festa” pop-up store held at Musinsa Square Seongsu 4 in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on April 16. 
 
The KBO announced that the pop-up store, created in collaboration with the fashion platform Musinsa Player, will remain open through April 20.
