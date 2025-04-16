KBO Fan Festa
Published: 16 Apr. 2025, 19:02
Updated: 16 Apr. 2025, 19:25
Customers browse merchandise from the 10 teams of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at the “KBO Fan Festa” pop-up store held at Musinsa Square Seongsu 4 in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on April 16. [NEWS1]
Customers browse merchandise from the 10 teams of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at the “KBO Fan Festa” pop-up store held at Musinsa Square Seongsu 4 in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on April 16.
The KBO announced that the pop-up store, created in collaboration with the fashion platform Musinsa Player, will remain open through April 20.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)